England manager Gareth Southgate takes 30 per cent wage cut

England manager Gareth Southgate will take a 30 per cent pay cut from his salary during the time of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought all major sports across the world to a halt.

Southgate, who took up the role in 2016, was reportedly earning a salary of £3 million and is among the highest earning employees with the Football Association.

The move comes at the midst of political pressure on the Premier League players to take a 30 per cent wage cut.

Last week UK health secretary Matt Hancock urged top-flight players in England to do their part, and the meeting of Premier League clubs on Friday had ended with agreement on the need to ask players to see their pay cut or deferred.

The players rejected the move and its union Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) claimed the government would lose out on more than 200 million pounds (around $245 million) in tax.