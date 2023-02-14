Football

Genoa docked point in Serie B for missed tax payments

In a statement, the FIGC said that it had accepted a plea bargain from the nine-time Italian champion who stays second in Serie B on 42 points, 12 behind leaders Frosinone in the race for promotion.

Milan 14 February, 2023 11:11 IST
Genoa has been docked a point in Italy’s Serie B after failing to pay taxes for September and October last year, the country’s football federation announced on Monday.

Genoa’s CEO Andres Blazquez Ceballos was fined 6,000 euros for the offence.

The FIGC let Genoa off from a more severe punishment because the club had paid part of what it owed and showed evidence that on the final December 16 deadline it had the funds to make the rest of the payment.

