MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Violent clashes between rival fans after Genoa derby results in 26 police officers injured

Fans clashed on a city bridge and outside the stadium before Wednesday night’s Italian Cup match, in which Sampdoria beat Genoa in a penalty shootout.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 18:11 IST , GENOA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Genoa fans during a football match.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Genoa fans during a football match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Genoa fans during a football match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Violent clashes between rival fans after a Genoa derby resulted in nearly 40 people being treated for injuries at a local hospital, including 26 police officers, authorities said on Thursday.

Fans also clashed on a city bridge and outside the stadium before Wednesday night’s Italian Cup match, in which Sampdoria beat Genoa in a penalty shootout.

READ: FIFA Club World Cup touted to be played in U.S. East Coast; CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 to avoid same area

Police in riot gear were targeted as fans threw fireworks, bottles and other objects at each other. Police used water hoses to bring the fans under control.

Since Genoa is in Serie A and Sampdoria is in Serie B, it was the only meeting this season between the two city clubs that share Luigi Ferraris Stadium. They hadn’t met in more than two years.

Related Topics

Genoa /

Sampdoria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Violent clashes between rival fans after Genoa derby results in 26 police officers injured
    PTI
  2. NBA: Derrick Rose, former number one draft pick and MVP, announces retirement
    AP
  3. Andy Carroll paying out of his own pocket to play for fourth-tier Bordeaux
    Reuters
  4. Ex-world champ Golovkin takes leading role in group aiming to save boxing’s Olympic status
    AP
  5. League Cup: Arsenal teen Nwaneri hungry for more after two goals in first start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Violent clashes between rival fans after Genoa derby results in 26 police officers injured
    PTI
  2. Andy Carroll paying out of his own pocket to play for fourth-tier Bordeaux
    Reuters
  3. League Cup: Arsenal teen Nwaneri hungry for more after two goals in first start
    Reuters
  4. Which teams have qualified for group stage of UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s football: Odisha FC signs Cameroon international Eliane as third foreigner before AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Violent clashes between rival fans after Genoa derby results in 26 police officers injured
    PTI
  2. NBA: Derrick Rose, former number one draft pick and MVP, announces retirement
    AP
  3. Andy Carroll paying out of his own pocket to play for fourth-tier Bordeaux
    Reuters
  4. Ex-world champ Golovkin takes leading role in group aiming to save boxing’s Olympic status
    AP
  5. League Cup: Arsenal teen Nwaneri hungry for more after two goals in first start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment