Football Football Germany confirms multiple injuries for Waldschmidt after heavy collision Freiburg forward Luca Waldschmidt was left concussed following a heavy collision in Germany's Euro 2020 qualifiers win over Belarus. Matt Dorman 17 November, 2019 18:28 IST Germany's Luca Waldschmidt holds his face after colliding with Belarus goalkeeper Aleksandr Guto. - Getty Images Matt Dorman 17 November, 2019 18:28 IST Luca Waldschmidt suffered injuries to his face, knee and ankle in a seven-minute cameo against Belarus and will miss Germany's final Euro 2020 qualifier.The Freiburg forward was taken to hospital after colliding with Belarus goalkeeper Aleksandr Gutor at Borussia Park on Thursday.Tests confirmed Waldschmidt sustained a concussion among multiple impact injuries, according to a German Football Association (DFB) statement.READ| Euro 2020 takes shape as Netherlands, Croatia qualify"Luca Waldschmidt suffered a midfacial fracture and concussion, as well as an injury to his right knee and ankle during Germany's 4-0 victory over Belarus on Saturday evening," the statement read."The DFB and Freiburg's medical departments will carry out further examinations in due course."The 23-year-old, who replaced Serge Gnabry in the 84th minute of the game, will travel back to Freiburg from the national team headquarters in Dusseldorf [on Sunday]."Waldschmidt was taken off in the first minute of added time and will not be involved when Germany entertains Northern Ireland on Tuesday.The match is effectively a dead rubber for Joachim Low's men, who sealed qualification for Euro 2020 and went top of Group C thanks to their victory over Belarus. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos