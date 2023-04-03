Voss-Tecklenberg extends contract with German women’s team

German football legend Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said Monday her “mission is not over yet” after signing a two-year contract extension as coach of the national woman’s team.

The 55-year-old, capped 125 times and a four-time European champion as a player, will target delivering Germany’s third World Cup title -- but first since 2007 -- later this year.

Voss-Tecklenburg was a member of the team that lost in the 1995 World Cup final but hopes as coach she can go one better in the tournament being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

“I am happy to continue my work with a great team of coaches, the team and the team behind the team,” said Voss-Tecklenburg, who has been in charge since 2018 and guided Germany to last year’s Euro final where they lost to hosts England.

“I would like to thank the German FA for the trust.

“After last year’s European Championships, I’m convinced that our mission isn’t over yet.”

Germany has been drawn in Group H and open its campaign against Morocco in Melbourne on July 24. That is followed by games with Colombia (Sydney) and South Korea (Brisbane) on July 30 and August 3 respectively.