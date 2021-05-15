Gerrard's Rangers finishes season unbeaten with 102-point haul

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side became only the second team to win the Scottish Premiership and go an entire season without losing a game after the champion beat Aberdeen 4-0 at home on the final day on Saturday.

Rangers won all 19 of its home games at Ibrox and equalled the league record of 26 clean sheets in the campaign. It also set a record by conceding only 13 goals in their 32 wins and six draws.

Celtic, the first side to go unbeaten in the 2016-17 season, finished 25 points behind Rangers, which sealed the title in March to deny its arch-rival a 10th straight title.

"It feels good. It's been a while since I've had the smell of champagne... I'm actually enjoying it," Gerrard told Sky Sports after he was soaked in champagne by Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

"I was asked to come here at a really difficult time... It was about having a vision, having the right people in the right places, the right support from the board. We fought every day for three years to get to this point."

Although fans are not allowed inside the stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions, many gathered outside with banners and blue flares to celebrate their 'Invincibles' campaign.