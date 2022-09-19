Football

Simeone header earns Napoli 2-1 win at AC Milan

Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.

Reuters
19 September, 2022 07:14 IST
19 September, 2022 07:14 IST
Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone celebrates after the match.

Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.

A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side to seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.

Winger Matteo Politano had scored a penalty in the 55th minute following a foul by Sergino Dest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Also Read
Serie A: Monza claim shock 1-0 win over Juventus, Di Maria sees red

Olivier Giroud fired in an equaliser in the 69th minute when Theo Hernandez met him with a cross in the middle of the box.

The hosts missed a series of chances in the first half. Giroud threatened to give them an early lead with a strike from the middle of the box in the 13th minute but his effort hit the woodwork after keeper Alex Meret deflected the ball.

The France international also tried to net a scissor-kick in the 25th minute, taking the ball away from team mate Davide Calabria, who was in a better position to attempt a goal, and sending it over the net.

Milan’s Rade Krunic also came close to scoring with a header in the 28th minute but Meret again made a brilliant save.

Napoli, which has 17 points after seven games, hosts Torino on Oct. 1, after the international break, while Milan, fifth in the table, travels to Empoli on the same day.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us