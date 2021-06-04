Chelsea extends contracts of Giroud and Silva after Champions League-winning campaign

After Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has now released statements announcing the contract extensions of Olivier Giroud and Thiago Silva on Friday.

Giroud, whose current deal was set to expire at the end of this campaign, will stay at the London club for another year.

Since, joining the Blues, Giroud has scored 32 goals for the club and won three major honours with the club, including the recent Champions League win.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, "Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019. He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season."

"With so much to still to play for, there was only one decision we could make when we exercised the option to extend his contract back in April."

Thiago Silva has also extended his contract for a further year after a playing an influential part in the heart of Chelsea's defence.

Appearing 34 times in all competitions, he has scored two goals for 'The Blues'.

"When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us," said Granovskaia.

"We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year."