FC Goa’s new coach Marquez lauds club’s grassroots football structure

Published : Jun 06, 2023 17:59 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Marquez said that FC Goa would be a good fit for his conditions due to the club’s excellent academy. | Photo Credit: ISL MEDIA TEAM

FC Goa’s newly-appointed manager Manolo Marquez said that he is waiting to get down to training with the squad and begin preparation ahead of the new season.

Lavishing praise on the grassroots structure of the club, he said, “Most teams in India would love to have the structure that FC Goa has.

“I am a manager who loves to work with the B team of clubs. I have done that in Spain as well,” he added, referring to his experience with Espanyol B and Las Palmas B in his home country.

Marquez said that FC Goa would be a good fit for his conditions due to the club’s excellent academy but also warned that each player will have to show him his worth for a place in the team.

When asked about the realistic chances of the club against heavyweights like Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Supergiant, he said, “I can reply with cliches, but it will be boring. These two clubs have more money so they are favourites for top two.”

However, he said FC Goa can beat any team on its day. “We will try our best to finish in the top six, maybe even top four or top two. In the long term we will try to make it to the top.”

Marquez acknowledged that there were certain slots that had to be filled in the team ahead of the season.

“Every team in the world signs and loses players every year. We will try to strengthen our squad and compete. We will have a good team and this season will be a good one for FC Goa.”

About the transition from Hyderabad to Goa, Marquez said that every season is a new cycle. He mentioned continuity in the squad as one of the main reasons for his success with the previous club.

“How you manage the group is almost 70% the reason for success. The players must be willing to learn, work hard and understand what the coach says,” he said.

Marquez also confirmed that he will be looking to take the first team squad to the Durand Cup to give it some time to get adapted ahead of the ISL season. FC Goa has been taking its development squads to the tournament for the past few years.

The Spanish manager also reserved special praise for Moroccan Noah Sadaoui.

“Everybody saw his performances for the team last season. His qualities are very good. He has played four times for a country that made the semifinal of the World Cup. We know the qualities of Noah.”

Marquez also paid a special tribute to the region of Goa and its footballing culture. “Goa is very similar to my city Barcelona. Here how you play is as important as getting the win,” he added.

When asked about the competitiveness of the ISL (Indian Super League) this year, he said, “Every year I feel the league is going to be the most competitive. Teams are signing very good players but there are many factors involved. So, let’s see.”