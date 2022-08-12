Football

Gokulam Kerala to play in AFC Women’s Club Championship in Uzbekistan from Aug 23

Gokulam Kerala had participated in the tournament last year and finished third in the four-team event.

PTI
New Delhi 12 August, 2022 16:59 IST
Gokulam Kerala will face Sogdiana-W of Uzbekistan and Bam Khatoon FC of Iran in the West Zone competition.

Gokulam Kerala will face Sogdiana-W of Uzbekistan and Bam Khatoon FC of Iran in the West Zone competition.

Indian Women’s League (IWL) champions Gokulam Kerala will open its campaign in the AFC Women’s Club Championship against home side Sogdiana-W in Qarshi, Uzbekistan on August 23.

The Kozhikode-based side will then face Bam Khatoon FC of Iran in its next round-robin match on August 26.

Gokulam Kerala had participated in the last edition of the continental pilot tournament last year and finished third in the four-team event.

Six clubs from as many member associations of Asia will feature in the expanded competition which will be held across two regions for the first time. The competition for East Zone -- with three clubs in the fray -- starts on August 15 in Chonburi in Thailand.

The West zone competitions, which will also have three clubs including Gokulam, will begin at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi, Uzbekistan on August 20 with the match between Sogdiana-W and Bam Khatoon FC.

The final of the tournament will be played between the two top teams from the East and West zones on October 22, the same day as the title clash of the AFC Cup.

In the East region, Chonburi in Thailand will host the home side College of Asian Scholars, ISPE WFC from Myanmar, and Taichung Blue Whale from Chinese Taipei.

The AFC Women’s Club Championship – Pilot Tournament spearheads the preparations for the launch of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2024.

