Gokulam Kerala FC appoints Italian Vincenzo Annese as coach

Vincenzo Alberto Annese is Gokulam Kerala's new coach. The 35-year-old Italian, whose last assignment was as the coach of the Belize national team, takes over from Spaniard Fernando Santiago Varela.

A former Under-19 coach of Armenia, he has had club stints in Italy, Ghana, Indonesia, Latvia and Palestine.



“I am delighted to be part of GKFC family,” said Annese. “My aim is to make the fans happy and make them dream big. I have already seen how Gokulam played last season and I believe the squad can achieve a lot.”

READ | I-League and second division qualifiers to be held in Kolkata



The Kerala club has high expectations from its new coach in a season that has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.



“Annese brings considerable international experience to the club,” said the club's chairman Gokulam Gopalan. “He is young and has already accomplished several achievements. He is the most experienced coach we have had so far. We believe that he would be able to bring more trophies and glory to Kerala.”