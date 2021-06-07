Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper Ubaid likely to join Sreenidhi FC

I-League champion Gokulam Kerala’s goalkeeper C.K. Ubaid is all set to join Sreenidhi FC, which will make its I-League debut next season.

Sportstar has learnt that Ubaid, who played a significant role in Gokulam’s stunning triumph at the recently-concluded I-League, will soon complete the formalities and join on a two-year contract.

Ubaid had joined Gokulam in 2019 after a two-year stint with East Bengal. In his maiden season with the Kozhikode-based club, he had hit the headlines with his sterling performance at the Durand Cup, which Gokulam went on to win.

His superb saves in the semifinal shootout against East Bengal took Kerala to the final.

At Sreenidhi, Ubaid will reunite with Spanish coach Fernando Santiago Varela, under whom he had trained at Gokulam.