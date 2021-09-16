Durand Cup: 10-man Gokulam Kerala FC surprises Hyderabad

Defending Champions Gokulam Kerala FC played with 10 men to down Indian Super League outfit Hyderabad FC by a solitary goal in a group D encounter of Durand Cup football at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

Forward Rahim Osumanu of Ghana scored the only goal for GKFC immediately after the break to ensure the full quota of points. The Malabarians were a man down in the 48th minute when one of its attackers Emil Benny was ejected following the second booking of the match. The win helped GKFC, which played a 2-2 draw with Army Red in its opening match, tally four points and brighten its quarterfinal chances.

Hyderabad FC was placed third in the group with three points gained from its 5-0 win against Assam Rifles.



The result:



Group D: Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Rahim Osumanu 46) bt Hyderabad FC 0.