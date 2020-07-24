I-League: Gokulam Kerala signs defender Muhammed Asif

I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC has signed defender Muhammed Asif for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old Asif is a product of Malabar Special Polics Football Academy and hails from Malappuram. He has played in the AFC Cup for the Nepalese club Manang Marshyangdi FC.

Asif was part of the Pune FC under-19 academy and played in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) for Southern Samity before departing for Nepal.

“Asif is a player with good physique. His major strength is in aerial duels. He is also a player who can lead and motivate players. His signing is a great value addition to the existing squad,” Gokulam Technical Director, Bino George said.