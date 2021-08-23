Football Football I-League: Gokulam Kerala signs Real Kashmir defender Pawan Kumar Gokulam Kerala has signed Real Kashmir defender Pawan Kumar for the next two seasons of the I-League. Team Sportstar 23 August, 2021 19:10 IST Pawan Kumar played seven matches for Real Kashmir last season. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 23 August, 2021 19:10 IST Gokulam Kerala has signed Real Kashmir defender Pawan Kumar for the next two seasons of the I-League. The former India Under-19 player has been part of two ISL clubs – Pune FC and NorthEast United – and has also played for Salgaocar in the I-League. He started in seven matches in the last I-League for Real Kashmir. ALSO READ - East Bengal, Shree Cement part ways“It is a great opportunity to represent Gokulam Kerala FC,” Pawan said. “I have been with the club for a couple of weeks and the team is shaping up well for the upcoming tournaments.”“Pawan is an experienced player who can bring us more laurels,” said V. C. Praveen, Gokulam’s president. “We wish him all the best for his tenure at Gokulam Kerala FC.” Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :