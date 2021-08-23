I-League: Gokulam Kerala signs Real Kashmir defender Pawan Kumar

Gokulam Kerala has signed Real Kashmir defender Pawan Kumar for the next two seasons of the I-League.

The former India Under-19 player has been part of two ISL clubs – Pune FC and NorthEast United – and has also played for Salgaocar in the I-League. He started in seven matches in the last I-League for Real Kashmir.

“It is a great opportunity to represent Gokulam Kerala FC,” Pawan said. “I have been with the club for a couple of weeks and the team is shaping up well for the upcoming tournaments.”

“Pawan is an experienced player who can bring us more laurels,” said V. C. Praveen, Gokulam’s president.

“We wish him all the best for his tenure at Gokulam Kerala FC.”