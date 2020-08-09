Football Football Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Man United The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford. Reuters Reuters 09 August, 2020 18:12 IST Angel Gomes has left Manchester United. - Twitter/ManUtd Reuters Reuters 09 August, 2020 18:12 IST English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista for the 2020-21 campaign, Lille said.Gomes began his career at United at the age of five and made his first-team debut, aged 16, in May 2017, becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953.The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos