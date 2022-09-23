Football

Goran Pandev, North Macedonian football legend, announces retirement

The 39-year-old announced on Instagram that after 22 years, 644 games and 139 goals for several clubs, including Lazio, Inter Milan, Napoli and Genoa, it was time to end his career.

Reuters
23 September, 2022 03:00 IST
23 September, 2022 03:00 IST
Pandev was part of the 2010 Inter Milan squad which won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho.

Pandev was part of the 2010 Inter Milan squad which won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho. | Photo Credit: Action Images

The 39-year-old announced on Instagram that after 22 years, 644 games and 139 goals for several clubs, including Lazio, Inter Milan, Napoli and Genoa, it was time to end his career.

North Macedonian forward Goran Pandev is retiring from professional football, he said on Thursday.

The 39-year-old announced on Instagram that after 22 years, 644 games and 139 goals for several clubs, including Lazio, Inter Milan, Napoli and Genoa, it was time to end his career.

“A wonderful chapter ends ... I bring with me incredible baggage full of emotions ... I am happy to have shared them with you. With all my heart,” Pandev wrote on Instagram.

Pandev played in 122 internationals and won the Champions League with Inter in 2010 and five Coppa Italia titles.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us