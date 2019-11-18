Gouramangi Singh takes up coaching role at FC Bengaluru United

After a successful 14-year career as a professional footballer, Gouramangi Singh has ventured into new territory. He has signed up as the first team coach for FC Bengaluru United, which is currently competing in the BDFA Super Division league here. The club is also preparing to do battle in the Hero Second Division League next year.



Gouramangi, whose last stint as a player came with NEROCA in the 2017-18 season, stated, “(Former India coach) Bob Houghton used to tell us to play every game like it was our last, because we would miss it after we stop playing. He was right. I miss playing a lot, and I feel I have a couple of years of football left in me. NEROCA wanted me back, but I cannot have my feet in two places at the same time. It was either coaching or playing, and I chose coaching."



News of his arrival here reached his old friend Sunil Chhetri, which prompted a call from the India and Bengaluru FC star. “Chhetri called and asked me what I was doing in his city (laughs). He invited me to

join his birthday celebrations. That was an enjoyable night,” Gouramangi, who has earned 71 international caps, said.



The 33-year-old was all praise for Chhetri, who is two years older than him yet still going strong on the football pitch. “The way Chhetri has looked after himself - he is the best example for all youngsters. I reminded him that he is the only one from our generation who is still going strong, and that he should keep playing for as long as possible,” he said.



Gouramangi credits AIFF technical director and former Indian national team coach Savio Madeira for kindling his interest in coaching. Earlier this year, Gouramangi met FC Bengaluru United head coach Richard Hood during the AFC A-Licence coaching course. “Hood is an accomplished coach, and this club has a fantastic set up. Someone recently asked me why I joined this club when I could have taken an assistant coach role for an ISL side instead. It’s not about what level you are at. It’s about learning as much as you can," Gourmangi said.