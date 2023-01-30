Football

Graham Arnold reappointed Australian national coach

Arnold’s contract expired at the end of the World Cup. He had been weighing his future, considering offers overseas, before Football Australia on Monday confirmed he had agreed to a four-year extension.

AP
Sydney 30 January, 2023 11:52 IST
Sydney 30 January, 2023 11:52 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia head coach Graham Arnold gestures at the end of the World Cup Group D match against Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on November 30, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Australia head coach Graham Arnold gestures at the end of the World Cup Group D match against Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on November 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Arnold’s contract expired at the end of the World Cup. He had been weighing his future, considering offers overseas, before Football Australia on Monday confirmed he had agreed to a four-year extension.

Graham Arnold is set to become the first man to lead Australia at successive FIFA World Cups after signing a four-year contract extension as national men’s coach which will take him through the 2026 world tournament.

Arnold’s position was in doubt last year as Australia struggled to qualify for Qatar. He guided Australia to a penalty shoot-out win over Peru which clinched its place at the World Cup, then oversaw Australia’s most successful campaign, in which it won two group matches before losing to eventual champion Argentina in the round of 16.

Also Read
Real Madrid frustrated in goalless draw against Real Sociedad

Arnold’s contract expired at the end of the World Cup. He had been weighing his future, considering offers overseas, before Football Australia on Monday confirmed he had agreed to a four-year extension.

“I love Australia and I love Australian football and nothing in football can ever match the elation, pride and sense of achievement I and the entire set-up felt in Qatar,” Arnold said in a statement.

“The hunger to continue in the role has never been stronger and I know I have more to give to the Socceroos’ program and Australian football, where I want to deliver more smiles for our fans as we did in Qatar.” Arnold is the first national coach since Frank Farina to be awarded a second term. His first major goal will be the Asian Cup in Qatar in January, 2024. Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup begins for Australia in November.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us