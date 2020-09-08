Football Football Second Greece player tests positive for COVID-19 Greece’s football federation says the latest case was confirmed after the national squad was tested on its arrival in Athens from Pristina. Reuters 08 September, 2020 11:55 IST Greece is scheduled to play Moldova in a UEFA Nations League contest on October 11. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE) Reuters 08 September, 2020 11:55 IST A second player in Greece’s national football team has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s football federation (HFF) said on Monday, without revealing the player’s identity.On Friday night, the federation said another player had been found COVID-19 positive.Health authorities alertedThe rest of the squad was tested again before and after Sunday’s Nations League match against Kosovo, which Greece won 2-1 in Pristina. HFF said the latest case was confirmed after the squad was tested on its arrival in Athens from Pristina. It said the federation had alerted the country’s health authorities and was implementing European football governing body UEFA’s medical protocol.ALSO READ | Mbappe tests positive for COVID-19Greece, which tops League C Group 3 ahead of Slovenia which also has four points, is scheduled to play its next Nations League match at home to Moldova on October 11. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos