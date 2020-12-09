Griezmann hopes Juve defeat awakens drowsy Barca

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann believes his side's 3-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League could be just what his stuttering team needs to knock it back into shape.

The loss followed Saturday's shock defeat by Cadiz and meant Barca failed to finish top of its group for the first time in 13 seasons and will be unseeded for the last-16 draw.

But Griezmann hopes it serves as a wake up call to his side, who have made its worst start to a league campaign in 33 years.

"This is a tough blow but it will serve us well to put everything in perspective and wake us up," Griezmann said.

"This can also show us that every game is important."

Barca's terrible run of results has left coach Ronald Koeman exposed but Griezmann said the only people who could be blamed for the team's predicament was the players.

Barca hosts Levante on Sunday hoping to eat into its 12-point deficit on La Liga leader Atletico Madrid, who faces champion Real Madrid.

"Who else's fault could it be other than the players? Everything is going wrong but we cannot look for excuses. We must work hard and win on Sunday, we have to give a better image than we gave here," Griezmann added.

"We have the level and the talent to achieve what we want to. We know how to work hard and run, we need to do that in every game. We cannot be as lifeless as we were today."