Transfer Rumours: Griezmann ready to battle Neymar, Martinez at Barca

Antoine Griezmann is seemingly not ready to accept that his Barcelona career could be over.

The La Liga giant has been heavily linked with moves for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

It had been reported Griezmann could head to San Siro as part of a deal, but the France international will not move so easily.

RELATED| Setien would like to see Neymar and Lautaro Martinez at Barca

Griezmann is prepared to battle for his future at Barcelona despite links to Neymar and Martinez, according to Marca.

The former Atletico Madrid star had scored 14 goals in 37 games this season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, the 29-year-old forward is ready to fight for a spot even if Martinez and Neymar arrive in the close season.

Transfer round-up

- Arturo Vidal has been linked heavily with a move to Inter. However, Mundo Deportivo reports Manchester United and Newcastle United are also interested in the midfielder. Apparently, Newcastle would be the frontrunner if the Premier League club manages to appoint Massimiliano Allegri, who coached Vidal at Juventus.

RELATED| Transfers Rumours: Liverpool to consider Mbappe if Mane joins Real Madrid

- Could Arsenal and Atletico Madrid be prepared for a swap deal? The Sun reports Arsenal is ready to offer Alexandre Lacazette to the La Liga club to seal a deal for midfielder Thomas Partey. Also with Arsenal, the Mirror says the Premier League side has asked Valencia about Rodrigo Moreno, with Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang potentially leaving.

- Out of contract in 2022, Marc-Andre ter Stegen appeared set to earn a new deal at Barcelona. However, AS reports the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is set to make a renewal for the goalkeeper – linked with Juventus and Bayern Munich – a lot harder.

- Perhaps Thiago Silva will remain at Paris Saint-Germain. Le 10 Sport reports the Ligue 1 giant is offering the defender – whose deal expires at the end of the season – a one-year contract.

- In the first year of a two-season loan deal at AC Milan, Ante Rebic has netted seven times. CalcioMercato reports the Serie A side is keen to make the Eintracht Frankfurt forward's move permanent soon, before his asking price rises further.