Rumour Has It: PSG calling for Pep Guardiola?

Manchester City without Pep Guardiola? Speculation over Guardiola's future is not going away, with Premier League champions City set to be dethroned by Liverpool this season.

And a move to Paris Saint-Germain could be on the cards…

TOP STORY – PSG PREPARES MAMMOTH GUARDIOLA OFFER

Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain is trying to lure Pep Guardiola from Manchester City, according to the Express. Amid uncertainty over Guardiola's future, the French champion is ready to make a huge offer to tempt the City manager to Paris.

Guardiola, whose side appears set to finish some distance behind Liverpool in the Premier League, has also been linked with a return to Barcelona, despite its appointment of Quique Setien this week.

ROUND-UP

- According to The Mirror, Premier League leader Liverpool and rival Chelsea will battle it out for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

- Juventus midfielder and former Liverpool star Emre Can is wanted by Everton, reports The Mirror. Can is out of favour in Turin and has been previously linked to Manchester United.

- Il Corriere dello Sport claims Sevilla wants to sign Inter midfielder Matias Vecino, who appears destined to leave Milan ahead of Christian Eriksen's reported arrival from Tottenham.

- Speculation over Bruno Fernandes' future is set to drag on. Although he has been tipped to join United, Sporting CP and the Red Devils are reportedly miles apart in their valuations of the captain. While United wants to bring in Bruno Fernandes this month, the Standard says the side is threatening to abandon its pursuit over fears it could damage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer plans at the end of the season. Over-paying for Fernandes has prompted concerns it could impact United's interest in Leicester City star James Maddison and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho.

- Real Madrid is unwilling to loan out James Rodriguez, with Marca reporting the La Liga giant is only interested in selling the Colombia international.