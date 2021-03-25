Football

Italy youth international Guerini dies in car crash aged 19

Guerini had spells with Fiorentina, Torino and SPAL before re-joining Lazio, the club where the youngster started his career, in January.

Reuters
25 March, 2021 18:24 IST

The youngster was killed in a car crash in Rome on Wednesday night according to reports.   -  TWITTER@ITALY

Reuters
25 March, 2021 18:24 IST

Italy youth international Daniel Guerini has been tragically killed in a car accident aged 19.

Reports in Italy say Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in the car crash in Rome on Wednesday night.

"Still incredulous and shocked by pain, the President, the men and women of the Lazio Sports Club gather around the family of the young Daniel Guerini," Lazio tweeted.

Another of Guerini's former clubs Fiorentina offered its condolences on Twitter.

 

Guerini had spells with Fiorentina, Torino and SPAL before re-joining Lazio, the club where the youngster started his career, in January. He played for the Rome club's youth team.