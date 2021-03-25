Football Football Italy youth international Guerini dies in car crash aged 19 Guerini had spells with Fiorentina, Torino and SPAL before re-joining Lazio, the club where the youngster started his career, in January. Reuters 25 March, 2021 18:24 IST The youngster was killed in a car crash in Rome on Wednesday night according to reports. - TWITTER@ITALY Reuters 25 March, 2021 18:24 IST Italy youth international Daniel Guerini has been tragically killed in a car accident aged 19.Reports in Italy say Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in the car crash in Rome on Wednesday night."Still incredulous and shocked by pain, the President, the men and women of the Lazio Sports Club gather around the family of the young Daniel Guerini," Lazio tweeted.Another of Guerini's former clubs Fiorentina offered its condolences on Twitter. We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Lazio youngster Daniel Guerini, a member of the Fiorentina youth academy in 2018/19 and 2019/20. The thoughts of President Commisso and everyone at the club are with the Guerini family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/8EuhC7HoQT— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 24, 2021 Guerini had spells with Fiorentina, Torino and SPAL before re-joining Lazio, the club where the youngster started his career, in January. He played for the Rome club's youth team. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.