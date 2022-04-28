Mino Riola dead: Who was the super agent representing Haaland, Pogba and Ibrahimovic

The super agent in football, Mino Raiola, has died due to illness. He was 54 years olf. Ering Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were all clients of Raiola.

The Italian rose to fame brokering high profile deals including those of Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United or that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United for free. He was also the agent of Romelu Lukaku fo a period of time after which the Belgian decided to change agents.

Raiola got into football transfers at the age of 25 and one of his earliest deals was that of Dennis Bergkamp to Arsenal. Since then, he also workrd for Czech Republic legend Pavel Nedved, who joined Lazio first and then Juventus -- all with Raiola taking care of the business end of the deal.

He returned to make the headlines in 2016, when Jose Mourinho pushed for the transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United. The deal, a world record deal then, was overseen again by Raiola, as the Red Devils paid 89 million pounds for the France International, making him its most expensive signing.

Raioa has earned an impression of getting in touch of rising young prodigies and he already had Ering Haaland, the next goal-machine (aged 21) and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Golden Glove winner in EURO 2020, as his new clients.