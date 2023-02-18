Haiti thrashes Senegal 4-0 in Women’s World Cup playoffs

Haiti stormed to a 4-0 win over Senegal at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland as the final qualifying playoffs for the Women’s World Cup kicked off on Saturday.

Two goals by Roselord Borgella and one each from Kethna Louis and Nerilia Mondesir guided Haiti to victory and they will face Chile on Wednesday to secure one of the three remaining spots at the July 20-Aug. 20 event in New Zealand and Australia.

Haiti look the lead in the 45th minute after defender Louis rose highest to head in a corner kick taken by midfielder Sherly Jeudy and Mondesir made it 2-0 in the 55th minute after slotting home a cross from fellow forward Melchie Dumonay from the left.

Borgella scored the third in the 64th minute with a brilliant effort before adding another within two minutes to wrap up the game for Haiti, who are looking to qualify for the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Cameroon will face Thailand later on Saturday at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, with the winners due to play Portugal on Wednesday to secure qualification for the ninth Women’s World Cup.

Four teams will play a straightforward knockout tournament starting on Sunday when Taiwan take on Paraguay in Hamilton and Papua New Guinea face Panama in Auckland. The winners will meet on Thursday in a game that will decide the final qualifier.

This year’s World Cup, where the United States is the defending champion, will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.