Euro 2024 qualifiers: Injured Haaland to miss Spain, Georgia matches

Erling Haaland will miss Norway’s matches against Spain and Georgia of the EURO Qualifiers after sustaining an injury, the nation’s football association said on Tuesday.

Haaland suffered a groin injury after Manchester City’s 6-0 demolition against Burnley in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday. The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick before being subbed off in the 63rd minute.

“We hoped that this was just a familiarity that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia,” Norway’s football association said in a statement.

“After doing tests and examinations yesterday, it became clear that he will not make the matches against Spain and Georgia,” national team doctor Ola Sand said. “It is better that he then gets medical follow-up in the club.”

Haaland has been in the form of his life under Pep Guardiola, scoring 39 goals in 35 appearances across competitions for Manchester City. He has six hat-tricks under his belt this season, including a five-goal game against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

Norway was drawn in group A alongside Cyprus, Georgia, Scotland and Spain. Stale Solbakken’s side will frist lock horns with Spain at La Rosaleda Stadium on March 26 (IST). Norway will further take on Georgia at the Adjarabet Arena on March 28.