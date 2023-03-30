Football

Hamburg defender Vušković banned for two years in doping case

The German football federation banned Vušković after he tested positive last year for EPO, which is forbidden in sports because it can increase the oxygen-carrying capacity in blood.

FRANKFURT 30 March, 2023 17:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: The two-year ban for Vušković will be backdated to start on November 15, when he was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. 

FILE PHOTO: The two-year ban for Vušković will be backdated to start on November 15, when he was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hamburg defender Mario Vušković was banned for two years on Thursday in a doping case.

The German football federation banned Vušković after he tested positive last year for EPO, which is forbidden in sports because it can increase the oxygen-carrying capacity in blood. It has been popular in endurance events like the Tour de France and distance running.

The federation said in a statement that the samples given by Vušković, who also plays for Croatia’s under-20 national team, had been thoroughly analyzed to rule out a potential false positive result.

World Anti Doping Agency rules usually specify a four-year ban but tribunal chair Stephan Oberholz said a two-year sanction was appropriate because the evidence didn’t indicate Vušković was engaged in a “structured” doping program. A longer ban, Oberholz said, would also have a disproportionate impact on Vušković because he is still “in the development process” as a football player and would stand to lose more financially than many athletes in other sports.

The two-year ban for Vušković will be backdated to start on November 15, when he was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. Vušković has the right to appeal the case, and so can WADA or the German anti-doping agency if they decide to seek a stricter punishment.

The central defender scored twice in 16 games for Hamburg at the start of the season before he was suspended. Without him, the team has kept up its push for promotion to the Bundesliga and is in third place in the second division.

