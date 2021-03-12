Kane double puts Tottenham in charge against Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspur closed in on a place in the Europa League quarterfinals as Harry Kane scored both goals in a 2-0 home win against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

The England captain was in the right place to convert a rebound in the 25th minute and he gave his side some insurance to take to Croatia next week with a second after the break.

It was an efficient display from Jose Mourinho's side as it claimed a fifth successive win in all competitions.

A hard-working Dinamo, who had won its last six matches in the competition, could have made a dream start when Mislav Orsic ran through on goal in the opening minute but shot tamely.

After that Tottenham was generally in command with Kane's 25th and 26th goals of the season enough to reach the last eight.

The only worry for Tottenham, who face Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday, was the sight of Kane having an ice pack applied to his knee after he was substituted late on.