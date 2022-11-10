Football

Harry Kane taken off against Forest due to tiredness, says Tottenham manager Conte

Antonio Conte allayed concerns about a possible injury to Kane before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, saying he substituted the player during Wednesday’s 2-0 League Cup loss to Nottingham Forest only due to tiredness.

Reuters
10 November, 2022 11:02 IST
Harry Kane reacts after being substituted during the League Cup clash between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

Harry Kane reacts after being substituted during the League Cup clash between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he substituted Harry Kane during Wednesday’s 2-0 League Cup loss to Nottingham Forest because of tiredness, allaying concerns about a possible injury to the England captain before the World Cup.

Kane, who was taken off before the hour mark, has started all 21 of Spurs’ games this season in all competitions. The 29-year-old also played the full 90 minutes in both of England’s Nations League games in September. With England set to face Iran in its Group B opener on November 21, an injury to Kane would have been a major setback for Gareth Southgate’s squad.

ALSO READ - FIFA World Cup: England fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

“It was a problem of tiredness,” Conte told reporters. “Really, really tired and yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy. But he’s okay, it’s only fatigue but it’s normal because Harry played every game. When you have a player like him it’s difficult to decide you don’t play with him.”

Conte said Kane was not the kind of player who would step back from his club commitments with the World Cup on the horizon. “Other players maybe they could tell me, ‘I’m tired and don’t want to play and help the team’,” Conte said.

“Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man.”

Spurs host Leeds United in the league on Saturday in their last game before the season breaks for the World Cup.

