Maguire feels 'so safe' as Man Utd return to training

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire said he felt "so safe" as the Premier League giant returned to training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United was back at Carrington on Wednesday after Premier League teams received the green light to resume training via small groups on Tuesday.

The 2019-20 Premier League season has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 crisis – United was fifth and three points outside of the Champions League places through 29 games.



Maguire was delighted to be back training with the club, telling United's official website: "It's been a strange few months, but it has been a protocol which the club has followed. It seems such a safe environment.

"It's our first day back today, but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I'm sure no one will have any problems."

"There is a lot less people at the training ground when we go in," Maguire said. "Today [Wednesday] I was in a group of four, working with one coach, so not many people. You've got a lot space, big areas, not going really close to anyone, but the main thing is getting the work in and it was a tough session, [then] go home and now I'm relaxed and it's all in the bank and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Maguire added: "The safety, it seems really well organised. We all got tested before we came in, so everyone in the changing room has a negative test.

"Every morning we get our temperature taken before we get to the training ground, so obviously they're checking the temperature. We all have an app where we fill in to see if we've had any symptoms throughout the day. It's such a safe environment and it's an environment which is there to be built on. At the moment we're all just taking it phase by phase, step by step, and that's the only thing we can do at the moment.

"I think it's just taking it day by day. Like I said, the main thing is getting the physical work into our legs and it helps you mentally as well: being at the training ground and seeing familiar faces."

The Premier League season could restart in June and Maguire said: "Well, first and foremost, it's the first step. I think at this moment in time we've just got to take it step by step. We're in phase one, let's get through this phase without any troubles.

"I'm sure with the way things are set up and organised that should be done and then hopefully we can move into phase two and go from there. It's step by step, it's day by day. It's only the first day, but it's been a good start for me. To see the organisation has been really pleasing."

Pogba spotted

United fans were handed a boost as the club released an image of midfielder Paul Pogba back training with the ball.

Pogba was pictured dribbling as United trained in hot conditions on Wednesday, with the France international working his way towards full fitness after a foot injury.

United posted the photograph on social media with the caption "grafting at a safe distance", along with images of Anthony Martial, Fred and Daniel James, among others.





Small group sessions are under way #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yL1BloYMQm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo and Juan Mata were all smiles as they were busy on exercise bikes, with first-team players working towards a resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Injuries have restricted Pogba, whose future at Old Trafford continues to be the subject of intense debate, to five Premier League starts this season.

The 27-year-old last played for United when he came on as a substitute during the second half of the Boxing Day win over Newcastle United.