Injured Maguire doubtful for Europa League final, says Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could miss the Europa League final later this month as he has not yet fully recovered from his ankle ligament injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

England international Maguire, who had been ever-present in United's defence, starting 34 of the second-placed team's Premier League games this season, suffered the problem in the 3-1 victory at Aston Villa earlier this month.

"He's walking, but it's a long way from walking to running," Solskjaer told reporters.

"To be honest, I don't think we'll see him in Gdansk no, but I will give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, to see if he can be out there. Ligaments take time to heal.

"He is a leader. Before the fans came in, I think you all heard him. He'll come to Gdansk, he'll be in the dressing room, and he'll make sure everyone's ready for the final."

United plays Villarreal in the final in Gdansk on May 26.