Winks joins Leicester from Tottenham

Winks’ move is the second deal between the clubs this week as James Maddison went the other way to join Tottenham for £40 million.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 18:15 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File image of Harry Winks. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File image of Harry Winks. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England midfielder Harry Winks joined Leicester City from Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday for a reported fee of £10 million ($13 million).

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Sampdoria after falling down the pecking order at Spurs.

Winks made 203 appearances for Tottenham and won 10 England caps over the past nine years.

READ | Tottenham completes signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester

“I’m really excited for the challenge ahead. It’s an amazing club with great history and the facilities are incredible,” said Winks, who has joined on a three-year deal.

“I’m also looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself. Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that.”

Leicester is looking to bounce back to the Premier League after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship last season.

Winks’ move is the second deal between the clubs this week as James Maddison went the other way to join Tottenham for £40 million.

