Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric

Published : Jun 10, 2023 13:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Thomas Brdaric, Head coach of Chennaiyin FC, during a ISL match against NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on February 24, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Thomas Brdaric, Head coach of Chennaiyin FC, during a ISL match against NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on February 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Thomas Brdaric, Head coach of Chennaiyin FC, during a ISL match against NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on February 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

Brdaric was at the helm of the first team for 28 games, winning 10, drawing eight and losing 10. Over this period, the team scored 53 goals and conceded 52.

Chennaiyin FC’s head coach Thomas Brdaric has parted ways with the Indian Super League team following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season, the club announced on Saturday.

The club will make a decision on its next head coach shortly, the release said.

ALSO READ
Could have scored more goals: Stimac after India’s Intercontinental Cup win against Lebanon

Brdaric was at the helm of the first team for 28 games, winning 10, drawing eight and losing 10.

Over this period, the team scored 53 goals and conceded 52.

“Thank you for your valuable contributions and the memories, Thomas ... Your energy and passion was key in lifting the Marina Arena after two years away. Go well, Coach,” the football club said on its Twitter page.

The former German international began his tenure at the club during the Durand Cup in 2022 where the team managed to reach the quarter-finals.

ALSO READ
India begins Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign with 2-0 win against Mongolia

He was also in charge during the course of the Indian Super League where the Chennai-based franchise finished the league stage in eighth position with 27 points.

Brdaric’s men last took part in the Super Cup where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Chennaiyin FC had earlier announced the departure of midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu footballer played a pivotal role in helping Chennaiyin reach the ISL 2019-20 final in his debut season.

The 30-year old joined the club in 2019 and went on to make 78 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric
    PTI
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Can India pick early wickets in at Oval today? Australia leads by 296
    Team Sportstar
  3. Could have scored more goals: Stimac after India’s Intercontinental Cup win against Lebanon
    PTI
  4. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 123/4 (44 overs); Labuschagne, Green extend lead to 296 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India pips Japan to reach final, qualify for World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric
    PTI
  2. Could have scored more goals: Stimac after India’s Intercontinental Cup win against Lebanon
    PTI
  3. US forward Macario joins Chelsea on three-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Neymar ‘already knew’ Messi was Miami-bound
    AFP
  5. Pressure takes us to new heights, says City’s Dias
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric
    PTI
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Can India pick early wickets in at Oval today? Australia leads by 296
    Team Sportstar
  3. Could have scored more goals: Stimac after India’s Intercontinental Cup win against Lebanon
    PTI
  4. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 123/4 (44 overs); Labuschagne, Green extend lead to 296 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India pips Japan to reach final, qualify for World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment