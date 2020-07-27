Football Football Hearts, Partrick Thistle relegation stands as panel rules in favour of SPFL The clubs took legal action after being demoted on a points-per-game basis when the domestic season was ended prematurely amid the COVID-19 crisis. Reuters 27 July, 2020 21:20 IST Representative image: Hearts and Patrick Thistle wanted the promotions of Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers to be reversed so they could stay up. - Getty Images Reuters 27 July, 2020 21:20 IST Hearts and Partick Thistle will be in the Scottish Championship (second tier) and League One (third tier) respectively after an arbitration panel convened by the Scottish FA decided not to overturn their relegations.The clubs took legal action after being demoted on a points-per-game basis when the domestic season was ended prematurely amid the COVID-19 crisis.The decision was taken following a vote from all 42 clubs which granted the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) the power to take the action.Hearts and Patrick Thistle wanted the promotions of Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers to be reversed so they could stay up.SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster welcomed the ruling, describing it as “clear, comprehensive and unanimous decision”.“I am absolutely delighted that our approach has been vindicated throughout, following an intense period of legal scrutiny and review,” he said in a statement.“It has been a very demanding process, but I had complete confidence in the actions and decisions of the SPFL board and the SPFL executive team.”SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said the panel heard a number of witnesses, including three members of the SPFL executive team.“I want to make clear that it is unfortunate the early curtailment of the season relegated Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer,” said SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan.“However, in circumstances where reconstruction was comprehensively rejected by SPFL member clubs, there was no viable alternative.”The panel also confirmed Stranraer, which chose not to take legal action, was relegated to League Two. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos