Football

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan - Serie A live score, VER vs INT updates

VER vs INT: Follow the live updates of the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, being played in Verona, Italy.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 May, 2023 00:11 IST
Last Updated: 04 May, 2023 00:11 IST
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez, who scored twice in the previous game, will look to continue his momentum against Hellas Verona.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez, who scored twice in the previous game, will look to continue his momentum against Hellas Verona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

VER vs INT: Follow the live updates of the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, being played in Verona, Italy.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Serie A game between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, being played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.

When and where will Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan be played?
The Serie A match, Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan will be played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off.
Where can I watch Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan?
Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan can be watched Sports18 SD and HD.
When can I live stream Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan?
The Serie A fixture Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us