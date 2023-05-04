Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan - Serie A live score, VER vs INT updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Serie A game between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, being played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.

When and where will Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A match, Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan will be played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off.

Where can I watch Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan?

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan can be watched Sports18 SD and HD.

When can I live stream Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan?

The Serie A fixture Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.

(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)