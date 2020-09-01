Football Football Mkhitaryan leaves Arsenal, joins Roma on permanent deal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Serie A side AS Roma on a permanent deal after terminating his contract with Arsenal. Reuters 01 September, 2020 11:16 IST Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored nine goals and grabbed six assists last season as AS Roma finished fifth in Serie A to qualify for the Europa League. - Reuters Reuters 01 September, 2020 11:16 IST Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Serie A side AS Roma on a permanent deal after terminating his contract with Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Monday.Mkhitaryan joined Roma at the start of last season after a disappointing 18-month spell at Arsenal following a swap deal in January 2018 which saw Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United.RELATED| One more year in Milan for Ibrahimovic, announces contract extension Roma had initially reached an agreement last month to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal until the end of next season.“Micki leaves us following his season-long loan in Italy. We have agreed to terminate his contract with us by mutual consent to allow him to join Roma in a permanent move,” Arsenal said in a statement.RELATED| Immobile extends Lazio contract after record season Mkhitaryan scored nine goals and grabbed six assists last season as Roma finished fifth in Serie A to qualify for the Europa League.The new Serie A season begins on Sept. 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos