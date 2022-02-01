I-League 2021-22 to resume on March 3

The I-League 2021-22 season will resume March 3 in Kolkata after a brief pause, due to Covid outbreak within team camps.

The players and officials have to travel with three negative RT-PCR tests before joining the bio-bubble.

AIFF Leagues CEO Mr. Sunando Dhar said: “We had stopped the league initially as we wanted to ensure the safety of the players and officials involved, and did not want COVID-19 to spread,”

Premier League transfer window: winners and losers

ISL 2022: East Bengal faces Chennaiyin in a fight to regain lost ground

“I have been in touch with all the clubs, and they have all expressed their excitement, and are looking forward to the restart,” he added.

There will be no change in format for the Hero I-League, with the 13 teams to play against each other once in a round-robin format, in the first round.

Once the first round is over, the teams will be divided into two groups – Group A will consist of the top seven teams that will fight for the championship title, while Group B will consist of the bottom six teams that will be embroiled in a relegation battle. Each club will play their opponents in their respective groups once in a round-robin format, in the second round.

The matches will be played across three venues – Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Naihati Stadium, and the Mohun Bagan Ground.