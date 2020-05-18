Football Football I was explaining a set-piece - Boyata denies kissing team-mate Grujic Hertha Berlin defender Dedryck Boyota apologised for touching the face of Marko Grujic but said he was not kissing his cheek. Peter Hanson 18 May, 2020 11:16 IST Dedryck Boyota - Getty Images Peter Hanson 18 May, 2020 11:16 IST Dedryck Boyata insists he was "explaining a set-piece" to Marko Grujic after he was accused of flouting social-distancing advice and planting a kiss on his Hertha Berlin teammate.Hertha beat Hoffenheim 3-0 on Saturday as the Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume since the suspension of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.Precautions were taken in games, with substitutes wearing masks and sitting significant distances away from each other, but Boyata appeared to kiss Grujic on the cheek.READ: Players must not repeat Hertha celebrations - Bosz However, Boyata took to Instagram to offer a different version of events."It wasn't a kiss, neither a celebration," he wrote accompanied by a video of the incident."I apologise for putting my hands on @grujicmarko face. I was giving him instructions about a set-piece."We must definitely be careful now that we play under this situation. We have to adapt our way to play or celebrate."Borussia Monchengladbach players hugged after scoring twice early in their 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.The German Football League (DFL) said it will not penalise players for celebrating, though it did offer guidance on the matter.But state minister for Bavaria Markus Soder said stricter rules must be enforced in line with hygiene protocols."Football has an extreme function to be a role model, so we should stick to our instructions and pay attention to it next week," he told Sport 1."The players must also obey the rules."On the Hertha incident, he added: "I didn't like it." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos