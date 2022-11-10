Football

Son will be in World Cup squad, says South Korea coach Bento

Son, 30, sustained a fracture around his left eye in Tottenham’s 2-1 Champions League tie at Olympique de Marseille last week.

Reuters
10 November, 2022 14:56 IST
10 November, 2022 14:56 IST
It kicks off campaign on Nov. 24 against Uruguay and also face Ghana and Portugal in Group H. 

It kicks off campaign on Nov. 24 against Uruguay and also face Ghana and Portugal in Group H.  | Photo Credit: AP

Son, 30, sustained a fracture around his left eye in Tottenham’s 2-1 Champions League tie at Olympique de Marseille last week.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento said on Thursday Son Heung-min will be selected for the World Cup in Qatar, adding that he does not have a contingency plan in place if the forward is unable to recover from a facial injury in time.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son said he will be available for selection at the World Cup after undergoing surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

He added that he would play with a protective mask if required.

Son, 30, sustained the injury in Tottenham’s 2-1 Champions League tie at Olympique de Marseille last week.

“Of course, he’s going to be selected,” Bento told reporters, adding that there was no ‘Plan B’.

Also Read
Ecuador’s president to skip World Cup opener v Qatar

“It’s a situation that’s going to demand certain things and adaptations. We should let him come and do what he should do. And after that, we have time to make the right decision and best decisions for all of us.

“For us, it’s something normal from Sonny. We already had other moments where he was injured and he wanted to play. So it’s not a surprise at all for us.”

South Korea’s hopes at the World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20, rest heavily on captain Son, who has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for his country.

It kicks off campaign on Nov. 24 against Uruguay and also face Ghana and Portugal in Group H. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Watch: Brazil’s Pedro proposes to girlfriend after earning FIFA World Cup call up

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us