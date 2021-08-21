Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Anuj Kumar joins Aizawl FC on loan for 2021-22 season

Hyderabad FC's young and promising goalkeeper Anuj Kumar will join I-League side Aizawl FC on loan for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign, the club announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has been a part of Hyderabad FC since its inception. He spent the last season on loan with Real Kashmir, which went on to win the IFA Shield. He was also part of the Real Kashmir squad that finished fifth in the I-League.

Anuj will now continue his progress with the 2017 I-League champion, as he aims to add valuable experience to his game in a competitive tournament.

Hyderabad FC will keep a close eye on his progress and wishes him the best for the upcoming season.