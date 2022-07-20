Football

Hyderabad FC signs young full-back Manoj Mohammad

Manoj played a crucial role in Mohammedan Sporting SC’s 2nd place finish in the 2021-22 I-League campaign.

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad 20 July, 2022 18:08 IST
Hyderabad 20 July, 2022 18:08 IST
Manoj Mohammad will be joining Hyderabad FC from Mohammedan SC.

Manoj Mohammad will be joining Hyderabad FC from Mohammedan SC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manoj played a crucial role in Mohammedan Sporting SC’s 2nd place finish in the 2021-22 I-League campaign.

Indian Super League Champions Hyderabad FC signed up young full-back Manoj Mohammad, the club announced Wednesday.

“I am really happy to sign for this club at this stage of my career,” said Manoj after signing his contract. “I can’t wait to get on the pitch and I promise to give my best in every training session and in every game,” Manoj said.

Manoj is a complete full-back who is effective at both ends of the field. He has gathered loads of experience in the I-League, having started his career with the East Bengal academy as a kid.

Also Read
Chennaiyin FC signs German midfielder Julius Duker as club’s final foreign recruit

He made 16 league appearances for the senior side before joining Mohammedan SC in 2020. He has since been a regular in the first team and made 29 appearances for the club, playing a crucial role in the 2nd place finish in the 2021-22 I-League campaign.

He also registered a couple of assists in what was a consistently impressive campaign for the youngster. He was also part of the Mohammedan side that won the Calcutta Football League title after 40 years.

Manoj has now signed a three-year, long-term deal with Hyderabad FC till the end of the 2024-25 campaign and will be a part of the first team under Manolo Marquez for the upcoming campaign.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us