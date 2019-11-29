I-League 2019-20: Five Indian players to watch out for

The 13th edition of the I-League, the second division of Indian football, will get underway on November 30. The opening clash will see Aizawl FC host Mohun Bagan in a 2pm kickoff.

Ahead of the season-opener, Sportstar picks out five of the top Indian talents to look out for this I-League season:

Bidyashagar Singh - East Bengal

Having made his debut for the senior team last season, Bidyashagar Singh stormed into the limelight with his spirited performances at the Calcutta Football League this season. Playing the role of a super-sub to perfection and netting a couple of goals to his name, the East Bengal academy graduate has firmly established himself as a strong candidate for the starting XI.

Ajith Kumar – Chennai City FC

Owning the left-back position with finesse, Ajith Kumar was the find of the season for Chennai City FC last year. The 23-year-old was instrumental in the side's maiden I-League triumph last season and was duly rewarded with a three-year contract extension. If he can continue to impress, the tireless defender will most certainly attract attention from national team coach Igor Stimac.

Ajith Kumar was instrumental in Chennai City FC's maiden I-League triumph last season. - Twitter

Laldanmawia Ralte – East Bengal

Ralte is among the more senior players in the East Bengal squad and is certainly among the most exciting players to look out for in the I-League. The Red and Gold Brigade's captain struck eight goals last season and was the club's second-highest scorer. With a wealth of experience and a knack of finding spaces, Ralte will be key to his side's title charge this campaign.

Danish Farooq – Real Kashmir

Fondly known as the 'Kashmiri Ronaldo', Danish was a mainstay in Real Kashmir's debut I-League appearance last year. Though he only managed two goals, the 23-year-old was indispensable in his side's remarkable third-place finish. With the national team in search of more attacking options, Danish might just fit the bill.

Suhair VP - Mohun Bagan

Coming off a strong Durand Cup campaign that saw him score two goals and craft as many assists, Suhair will be vital to Mohun Bagan's chances this year. The Kerala-born forward had earlier represented rival East Bengal, but an injury saw him miss close to a year of football. He was then loaned to Gokulam Kerala FC last season, where he led the side to silverware in the Kerala Premier League and the Durand Cup. The 27-year-old will look to achieve greater success with the Mariners this time around.