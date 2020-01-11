I-League: Indian Arrows takes on TRAU in bottom-half showdown

All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows will host Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Sunday.

The Arrows, after six games, find themselves rooted to the bottom of the 2019-20 I-League standings. However, the young Arrows have shown signs of incredible resilience, giving every team a run for its money until the final whistle.

Despite falling short against Mohun Bagan in its previous game, Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach of Arrows, reflected on the positives and said, “Mohun Bagan had a difficult time against us and it was not an easy outing at all. Our boys fought neck-to-neck until the final whistle and the experience will surely bear fruits for us in the upcoming matches."

Weighing in on his side's next opponent, he added, “TRAU, in their last match, found the taste of victory and facing them now would be really challenging. They are improving constantly and we have to be at the top of our game to get some points.”

TRAU, on the other hand, lifted itself off the foot of the standings following its historic maiden victory over cross-city rival Neroca FC in the Imphal derby.

Another stat to be taken into account is that the TRAU outfit has been unbeaten for three games now, with its last defeat dating back to almost a month ago, when it lost to Kolkata giant Quess East Bengal on December 14.

Speaking ahead of the match, Dimitris Dimitriou, head coach of TRAU FC, said, “My boys all are pumped up and it was a great win for us against Neroca. Now we have to start fresh and from scratch. We are looking forward to the game against Indian Arrows match and like any other fixture, this one is very important to us.”

Buoyed by its recent form, and with new leadership at helm, TRAU can move two places up to seventh in the standings, if it can come away with three points but against coach Venkatesh’s young Arrows, it will most likely be a tough game.