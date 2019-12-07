I-League: Mohun Bagan hurdle ahead for confident Churchill Brothers

Mohun Bagan will aim to defeat Churchill Brothers for the first time since March, 2018, when it hosts the side in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Sunday.

It will be the second match this season for both teams. Bagan began its campaign with a 0-0 draw against Aizawl FC, while Churchill posted a win in its first match — a 3-0 thrashing of Punjab FC.

Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna would want his strikers to get into the business and hopefully field Spaniard Salvador Perez alongside Suhair V. P. in the attacking line-up with support from Julian Colinas and Joseba Beitia.

Speaking ahead of the game, Vicuna said, “Only two teams walked away with points from an away game in the first week. It's us and Real Kashmir. We should have returned with three points from Aizawl, but unfortunately, we came home with one. Now we are ready to face Churchill Brothers at our home and we are prepared to show our best version to earn those three points. Our only objective is to win and we are ready to do it.”

Talismanic striker and skipper Willis Deon Plaza will lead the line for Churchill, with able support from Lalkhawpuimawia. While the former Aizawl FC forward has already showcased his worth scoring a brace in their season opener, a lot more would be expected out of the duo as they gear up to face the Kolkata giant.

Although Churchill managed to walk away with a clean sheet against Punjab FC, its defensive capabilities would be put to a real test against Bagan on Sunday. Churchill does, however, boast of a robust defensive line comprising Jovel Martins, the Trindidian duo of Abu Bakr and Robert Junior Primus, with an equally efficient midfield trio of Gambian Dawda Ceesay, Ghanaian Kalif Alhassan and Israil Gurung.

Looking ahead to the contest, Dawda Ceesay said, “The win [against Punjab FC] was important and we are happy to enter this game with the momentum behind us. Our aim is to carry the momentum and play to our strengths. Winning always helps in building the morale of the team and we are in the process of building a collective squad. We have a new coach who is very tactical and understanding. Our only objective from any game is to return with a win.”

The contest begins at 5 pm.