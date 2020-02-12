Football Football I-League 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference Kolkata giant Mohun Bahan, in its final I-League season ahead of the merger with ATK, has taken a comfortable lead in the race for the title. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2020 22:33 IST Mohun Bagan has a healthy lead at the top of the I-League table. - Rajeev Bhatt Team Sportstar 12 February, 2020 22:33 IST Mohun Bagan sits comfortably on top of the I-League table, nine points ahead of second-placed Punjab FC. At the other end of the table, fellow Kolkata giant East Bengal, with 11 points, languishes in the tenth spot — one about an Indian Arrows that is protected from relegation.Here's how the teams stand:PositionClubMatches playedWonDrawnLostGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints1Mohun Bagan1182121912262Punjab FC1145216142173Real Kashmir94321183154TRAU124351220-8155Chennai City104241416-2146Aizawal FC1135313130147Gokulam Kerala1042413130148Churchill Brothers941417125139NEROCA123361621-51210East Bengal10325121201111Indian Arrows11227512-78 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos