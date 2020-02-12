Football

I-League 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference

Kolkata giant Mohun Bahan, in its final I-League season ahead of the merger with ATK, has taken a comfortable lead in the race for the title.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 February, 2020 22:33 IST

Mohun Bagan has a healthy lead at the top of the I-League table.   -  Rajeev Bhatt

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 February, 2020 22:33 IST

Mohun Bagan sits comfortably on top of the I-League table, nine points ahead of second-placed Punjab FC. At the other end of the table, fellow Kolkata giant East Bengal, with 11 points, languishes in the tenth spot — one about an Indian Arrows that is protected from relegation.

Here's how the teams stand:

PositionClubMatches playedWonDrawnLostGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1Mohun Bagan118212191226
2Punjab FC114521614217
3Real Kashmir9432118315
4TRAU124351220-815
5Chennai City104241416-214
6Aizawal FC113531313014
7Gokulam Kerala104241313014
8Churchill Brothers94141712513
9NEROCA123361621-512
10East Bengal103251212011
11Indian Arrows11227512-78

  Dugout videos

 Related