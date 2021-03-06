I-League: Sudeva Delhi returns to winning ways, beats Chennai City 2-1

Sudeva Delhi FC came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City FC 2-1 in a Group B match of the 2020-21 I-League on Saturday.

William Pauliankhum (34th minute) cancelled Jockson Dhas' (6th) early goal, before Sairuat Kima (45+2) headed in the winner during the injury time of the first-half to break Sudeva's four-game winless streak.

Satyasagara's side took the lead in the sixth minute after Demir Avdic won the ball of Kima in the area, and cut his cross back to Dhas, who placed his shot into the right bottom corner.

Sudeva retaliated immediately and Kean Lewis met Naroem Mahesh's cross, only to have his header blocked in a crowded penalty area in the eighth minute.

Sudeva finally cracked the Chennai City defence in the 34th minute when Pauliankhum latched on to a through-pass from Naorem Mahesh Singh and powered his strike through the keeper's legs to level the score.

With half-time approaching, it was Sudeva's turn to threaten after surviving three close scares. But unlike Chennai, Sudeva utilised the one chance it got as Kima headed in Lewis' corner, making up for his earlier error.

Sudeva FC ended the first half with a 2-1 lead over the struggling Chennai outfit.

Satyasagara's side started the second half brightly when substitute Ranjeet Pandre latched on to Sriram's pass, but could not beat keeper Sachin Jha from a narrow angle in the 51st minute.

Satyasagara brought in Elvedin Skrijelj and Pravitto Raju, and the latter came close to equalising in the 85th minute, when he met Dhas' cross. However, his header sent the ball towards the wrong side of the post.

With this victory in Kolkata, Chencho Dorji's side now has 12 points from 11 games.