I-League: Sudeva FC and Indian Arrows claim wins

Sudeva Delhi FC rode on Gursimrat Singh’s lone goal to record a 1-0 win over NEROCA FC in a relegation round match of the 2020-21 I-League season at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sudeva FC, which is currently at the second spot in Group B with 15 points, strengthened its position to avoid relegation. Meanwhile, NEROCA, which occupies the fifth and last spot with eight points from 13 matches, got demoted to the next division.

Gursimrat had headed in a ball into goal when the NEROCA shot-stopper was coming off his line just before the half-time whistle.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC, which lost to Indian Arrows 2-1, held on to its top spot with 18 points.