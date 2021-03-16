Football Football I-League: Sudeva FC and Indian Arrows claim wins Sudeva Delhi FC strengthened its position to avoid relegation from the I-League, while NEROCA, with eight points from 13 matches, faced the axe. Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 16 March, 2021 21:39 IST Sudeva Delhi FC currently occupies the second spot in Group B of the 2020-21 I-League season with 15 points (File Photo). - AIFF Media Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 16 March, 2021 21:39 IST Sudeva Delhi FC rode on Gursimrat Singh’s lone goal to record a 1-0 win over NEROCA FC in a relegation round match of the 2020-21 I-League season at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.RELATED | Bouquets and brickbats: The hits and flops of ISL 2021 Sudeva FC, which is currently at the second spot in Group B with 15 points, strengthened its position to avoid relegation. Meanwhile, NEROCA, which occupies the fifth and last spot with eight points from 13 matches, got demoted to the next division.Gursimrat had headed in a ball into goal when the NEROCA shot-stopper was coming off his line just before the half-time whistle.On the other hand, Aizawl FC, which lost to Indian Arrows 2-1, held on to its top spot with 18 points.THE RESULTS:At Kalyani Stadium: Sudeva Delhi FC 1 (Gursimrat Singh 46) beat NEROCA FC 0.At Kishore Bharati Krirangan: Aizawl FC 1 (Malsawmtluanga 22) lost to Indian Arrows 2 (Parthib Gogoi 11, Lalchhanhima Salio 36). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.