I-League: TRAU FC sacks coach Dimitris Dimitriou despite four successive wins

In a bizarre turn of events, TRAU FC sacked its head coach Dimitris Dimitriou on Sunday right after the Cypriot led the club to four straight wins in the I-League.

The league newcomer beat Aizawl FC 2-1 on Saturday, which lifted TRAU FC to third in the table with 14 points from nine matches.

The club made the announcement of his sacking on its official Facebook page, adding that the "reason for his ouster will be made public after thorough investigation."

Interestingly, this is the second time Dimitriou is being relieved of his duties at the Imphal-based club in the space of five months.

The 49-year-old coach was appointed on September 18 before being replaced by Brazilian Douglas Silva on October 23. Silva was then shown the door after just two matches in charge.

Dimitriou was rehired on January 4 and led the club to four wins and a draw in five matches.