Football Football I-League: Gokulam Kerala scripts 4-3 comeback win over RoundGlass Punjab FC After conceding three goals in the first half, Gokulam Kerala made a strong comeback in the second half to beat RoundGlass Punjab FC 4-3 in an I-League fixture. Amitabha Das Sharma Kolkata 14 January, 2021 23:14 IST Action during an I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and RoundGlass Punjab FC in Kolkata on Thursday. - AIFF Media After conceding three goals in the first half, Gokulam Kerala made a strong comeback in the second half to beat RoundGlass Punjab FC 4-3 in an I-League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.The Punjab outfit enjoyed a 3-1 lead in the half-time before the Kerala side banked on its two Ghanaian forwards Dennis Antwi and Philip Adjah - who shared the four goals - and walked away with full points.READ: Clayvin Bernardez hat-trick hands Churchill Brothers three pointsChencho Gyeltshen scored twice while Rupert Nongrum found the target once for RoundGlass Punjab.In another match played later in the day, Sudeva Delhi FC prevailed over the developmental side of All India Football Federation, Indian Arrows, 3-0. In the concluding contest of the day, Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan Sporting played out a goalless draw.The resultsGokulam Kerala FC 4 (Philip Adjah 27, 75, Dennis Antwi 70, 72) bt RoundGlass Punjab FC 3 (Chencho Gyeltshen 17, 25, Rupert Nongrum 44).Sudeva Delhi FC 3 (Kean Lewis 40, Naorem Mahesh Singh 49, Shaiborlang Kharpan 66) bt Indian Arrows 0.Mohammedan Sporting 0 drew with Churchill Brothers 0.