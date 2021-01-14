I-League: Gokulam Kerala scripts 4-3 comeback win over RoundGlass Punjab FC

After conceding three goals in the first half, Gokulam Kerala made a strong comeback in the second half to beat RoundGlass Punjab FC 4-3 in an I-League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

The Punjab outfit enjoyed a 3-1 lead in the half-time before the Kerala side banked on its two Ghanaian forwards Dennis Antwi and Philip Adjah - who shared the four goals - and walked away with full points.

Chencho Gyeltshen scored twice while Rupert Nongrum found the target once for RoundGlass Punjab.



In another match played later in the day, Sudeva Delhi FC prevailed over the developmental side of All India Football Federation, Indian Arrows, 3-0. In the concluding contest of the day, Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan Sporting played out a goalless draw.